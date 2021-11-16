Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

