Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

