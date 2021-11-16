FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of FVCBankcorp worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FVCB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.