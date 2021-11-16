FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

