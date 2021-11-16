FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Laurentian lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

Shares of BYD opened at C$212.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.92 and a one year high of C$267.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$242.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

