FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Issued By William Blair

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,037,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

