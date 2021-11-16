FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Provident Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

FPLPY stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.