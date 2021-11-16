FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Signify Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE SGFY opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

