FY2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Lifted by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.34.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 123.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81.

In other ECN Capital news, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. bought 1,622,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,223,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,683,100 shares in the company, valued at C$16,834,534.51. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.00%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.