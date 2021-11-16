FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Boosted by B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EOSE stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.