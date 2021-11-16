FY2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GBNH. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of GBNH opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.