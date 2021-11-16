FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Boosted by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $11.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC opened at C$166.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

