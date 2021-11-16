FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Lifted by Analyst

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

