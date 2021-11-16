FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

UNS stock opened at C$22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.41. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

