FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.48 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,207 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

