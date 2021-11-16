FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.55).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

