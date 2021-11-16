FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

