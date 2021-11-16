FY2023 EPS Estimates for Johnson Matthey Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Johnson Matthey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

