FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Lowered by Analyst

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

XERS opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. FMR LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.