G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the October 14th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 52,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at $422,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

