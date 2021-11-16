G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Short Interest Up 13,950.0% in October

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 13,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Shares of GGGVU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

