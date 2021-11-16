GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 8.3%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

About GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

