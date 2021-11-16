Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $129.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

