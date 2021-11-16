Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

