Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.83 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

