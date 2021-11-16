Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 591 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.25. 56,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $358.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

