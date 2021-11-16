Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 804,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 142,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 96,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,679. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

