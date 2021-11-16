Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 13,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,889. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

