Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 102,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

