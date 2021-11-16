GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $121,660.05 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00384375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

