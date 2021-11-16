GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.44 ($47.57).

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €44.50 ($52.35). The stock had a trading volume of 320,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €44.95 ($52.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.88 and its 200-day moving average is €37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

