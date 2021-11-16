Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Geberit has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.