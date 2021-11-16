GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 275.7% from the October 14th total of 391,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.