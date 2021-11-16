Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of BRT Apartments worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

