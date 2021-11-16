Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Annovis Bio worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

ANVS stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

