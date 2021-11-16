Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ALTM stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

