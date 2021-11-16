Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 274,013 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 1,922.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forian were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

FORA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,546 shares of company stock worth $215,405.

