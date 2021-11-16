Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,783 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CECE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

