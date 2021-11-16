George Weston (WN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.

TSE:WN opened at C$140.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$141.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.93.

Get George Weston alerts:

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.