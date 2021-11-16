GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GOVX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $8.71.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
