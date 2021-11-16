GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GOVX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 1,305.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

