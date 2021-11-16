Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 72,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,152,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $141,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

