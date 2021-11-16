Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -317.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

