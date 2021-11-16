Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

