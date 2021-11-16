Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10,740.0% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.