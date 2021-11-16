Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.