Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $399,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $440.76 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.05.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.