GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $197,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

