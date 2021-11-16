Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases C$21,600.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,071,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,396.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 5th, Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00.
  • On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.
  • On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton acquired 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.
  • On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton acquired 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

TSE:GRC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,046. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

