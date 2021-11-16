Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases C$21,600.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,071,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,396.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Antonio Canton purchased 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton purchased 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton acquired 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton acquired 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton acquired 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

TSE:GRC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,046. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

