Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

