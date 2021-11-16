Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

